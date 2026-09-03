The Downtown Dallas Arts and Music Festival will feature live music, visual art, live mural painting, installations, local makers, food and more. The family and pet-friendly festival transforms Main Street Garden into an immersive cultural destination where residents and visitors can discover Dallas-Fort Worth artists and musicians, watch nine large-scale murals take shape live, experience performances across multiple stages, shop artisan makers and connect with the city's creative community.

The visual artist lineup includes Honest, Sloke, Bwaresparks, Kema, Raytrill, Joeskilz, Tex, Soner, and Ucron. The Creatives Factory is overseeing artist development, creative direction and music programming, with emerging artists Remy Reilly, Alex Oaiza, Church of the World, Gracen Wynn, and Stacy Wynette, among others, set to perform.