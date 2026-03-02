Downtown Dallas Arts & Music Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of FGIII Fine Art Productions

The Downtown Dallas Arts & Music Festival is an annual, three-day outdoor event held in celebration of Dallas Arts Month in April. It not only celebrates the dynamic cultural diversity representing Dallas-Fort Worth but also serves as a central platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents, fostering community engagement and direct interaction with the arts.

Visitors can enjoy live music and experience live painting, murals, curated art exhibitions and installations, performances, pop-up activations, food trucks, and more.

The Downtown Dallas Arts & Music Festival is an annual, three-day outdoor event held in celebration of Dallas Arts Month in April. It not only celebrates the dynamic cultural diversity representing Dallas-Fort Worth but also serves as a central platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents, fostering community engagement and direct interaction with the arts.

Visitors can enjoy live music and experience live painting, murals, curated art exhibitions and installations, performances, pop-up activations, food trucks, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Garden Park
1902 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ddamf.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.