The Downtown Dallas Arts & Music Festival is an annual, three-day outdoor event held in celebration of Dallas Arts Month in April. It not only celebrates the dynamic cultural diversity representing Dallas-Fort Worth but also serves as a central platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents, fostering community engagement and direct interaction with the arts.

Visitors can enjoy live music and experience live painting, murals, curated art exhibitions and installations, performances, pop-up activations, food trucks, and more.