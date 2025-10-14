Downtown Dallas, Inc. presents Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets
Photo courtesy of Downtown Dallas, Inc.
Downtown Dallas, Inc. will present a spooktacular evening of Halloween fun at the 7th Annual Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets. Visitors can dress up in their scariest or silliest costumes and get ready for a night filled with treats, tricks, and lots of laughter. There will also be other kids activities, live entertainment, and more ghoulish surprises.
