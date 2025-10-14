Downtown Dallas, Inc. presents Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Downtown Dallas, Inc. will present a spooktacular evening of Halloween fun at the 7th Annual Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets. Visitors can dress up in their scariest or silliest costumes and get ready for a night filled with treats, tricks, and lots of laughter. There will also be other kids activities, live entertainment, and more ghoulish surprises.

Downtown Dallas, Inc. will present a spooktacular evening of Halloween fun at the 7th Annual Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets. Visitors can dress up in their scariest or silliest costumes and get ready for a night filled with treats, tricks, and lots of laughter. There will also be other kids activities, live entertainment, and more ghoulish surprises.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Garden Park
1902 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trick-or-treat-on-downtown-streets-tickets-1450158626489?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.