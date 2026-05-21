Downtown Dallas presents Main Street Social Saturdays

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Downtown Dallas, Inc., will present Main Street Social Saturdays, a car-free, open-streets event with local vendors, chalk art, live music, and family fun on Main Street.

The July 4 event will be a special America’s 250th Birthday Celebration extended into Main Street Garden. It will feature a classic car show, kids activities, a snowball fight, a pie-eating contest with Norma’s Cafe, Fletcher’s Corn Dog & food trucks, family activities, and photo opportunities throughout the park and along Main Street.

Downtown Dallas, Inc., will present Main Street Social Saturdays, a car-free, open-streets event with local vendors, chalk art, live music, and family fun on Main Street.

The July 4 event will be a special America’s 250th Birthday Celebration extended into Main Street Garden. It will feature a classic car show, kids activities, a snowball fight, a pie-eating contest with Norma’s Cafe, Fletcher’s Corn Dog & food trucks, family activities, and photo opportunities throughout the park and along Main Street.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Garden Park
1902 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/main-street-social-saturdays-tickets-1989612804457

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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