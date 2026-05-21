Downtown Dallas presents Main Street Social Saturdays

Downtown Dallas, Inc., will present Main Street Social Saturdays, a car-free, open-streets event with local vendors, chalk art, live music, and family fun on Main Street.

The July 4 event will be a special America’s 250th Birthday Celebration extended into Main Street Garden. It will feature a classic car show, kids activities, a snowball fight, a pie-eating contest with Norma’s Cafe, Fletcher’s Corn Dog & food trucks, family activities, and photo opportunities throughout the park and along Main Street.