Downtown Dallas presents Summer Sounds Concert Series

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Photo courtesy of Downtown Dallas, Inc.
The Summer Sounds Concert Series will feature live performances by local artists, from the '90s hits to Latin to modern rock. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic and enjoy a concert at the park.
Schedule of events
- June 2: Pride Night featuring Queens of Pop by Sam Cormier and Ariana Grande Hits by Malichi
- June 9: Modern Rock Night featuring Alt Hits by The Blue Line and Hits of the 2000s by Trevor D
- June 16: Diva Night featuring Adele Songs by Stacey Wynette and 2000s Hits by Macy Pearl
- June 23: Latin Night featuring Hits En Español by Alex Oiza and Latin Pop by Ren
- June 30: The '90s featuring '90s Grunge by Joshua Stone and '90s Diva Hits by Fae
- July 7: Modern Pop Night featuring Today's Pop Hits by Remy Reilly and Songs of Bruno Mars by Diego Bravo
- July 14: The '80s featuring Madonna Hits by Shae and Hits of the '80s by Hailey Marie
The Summer Sounds Concert Series will feature live performances by local artists, from the '90s hits to Latin to modern rock. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic and enjoy a concert at the park.
Schedule of events
- June 2: Pride Night featuring Queens of Pop by Sam Cormier and Ariana Grande Hits by Malichi
- June 9: Modern Rock Night featuring Alt Hits by The Blue Line and Hits of the 2000s by Trevor D
- June 16: Diva Night featuring Adele Songs by Stacey Wynette and 2000s Hits by Macy Pearl
- June 23: Latin Night featuring Hits En Español by Alex Oiza and Latin Pop by Ren
- June 30: The '90s featuring '90s Grunge by Joshua Stone and '90s Diva Hits by Fae
- July 7: Modern Pop Night featuring Today's Pop Hits by Remy Reilly and Songs of Bruno Mars by Diego Bravo
- July 14: The '80s featuring Madonna Hits by Shae and Hits of the '80s by Hailey Marie
WHEN
WHERE
Main Street Garden Park
1902 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-sounds-concert-series-tickets-1989331221234
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.