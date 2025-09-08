Downtown McKinney Wineries presents Wine and Cheese Walk

Photo courtesy of Barons Creek Winery

During Downtown McKinney Wineries' Wine and Cheese Walk, visitors can immerse themselves in the town's charming atmosphere as they sample locally-made wines in uniquely McKinney boutiques and discover pairings with artisan cheeses at the four downtown wineries, including Lone Star Winery, Baron's Creek Winery, 4R Ranch & Winery, and Landon Winery.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown McKinney
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
TICKET INFO

$35 and up.

