Downtown McKinney Wineries presents Wine and Cheese Walk
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Barons Creek Winery
During Downtown McKinney Wineries' Wine and Cheese Walk, visitors can immerse themselves in the town's charming atmosphere as they sample locally-made wines in uniquely McKinney boutiques and discover pairings with artisan cheeses at the four downtown wineries, including Lone Star Winery, Baron's Creek Winery, 4R Ranch & Winery, and Landon Winery.
During Downtown McKinney Wineries' Wine and Cheese Walk, visitors can immerse themselves in the town's charming atmosphere as they sample locally-made wines in uniquely McKinney boutiques and discover pairings with artisan cheeses at the four downtown wineries, including Lone Star Winery, Baron's Creek Winery, 4R Ranch & Winery, and Landon Winery.