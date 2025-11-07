Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk

At the Downtown Plano Art & Wine Walk, art, music, and flavor come together. Visitors can stroll through Downtown Plano and experience 10+ wine stops, a souvenir wine glass, live music & DJ sets, Candy Land-themed photo ops, local artists showcasing their work, line dance lessons, and more.

