Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Plano Art + Wine Walk

At the Downtown Plano Art & Wine Walk, art, music, and flavor come together. Visitors can stroll through Downtown Plano and experience 10+ wine stops, a souvenir wine glass, live music & DJ sets, Candy Land-themed photo ops, local artists showcasing their work, line dance lessons, and more.

At the Downtown Plano Art & Wine Walk, art, music, and flavor come together. Visitors can stroll through Downtown Plano and experience 10+ wine stops, a souvenir wine glass, live music & DJ sets, Candy Land-themed photo ops, local artists showcasing their work, line dance lessons, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Downtown Plano
1021 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-plano-art-wine-walk-a-journey-through-the-sense-edition-tickets-1759051262679?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.