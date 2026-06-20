Drunk Shakespeare Society presents Romeo & Juliet

The Drunk Shakespeare Society will present Romeo & Juliet, a boozy, interactive comedy adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet where one actor takes more than five shots before attempting to perform the classic love story. Audiences can expect improvisation, audience interaction, cocktails, and plenty of unexpected laughs.
The Drunk Shakespeare Society will present Romeo & Juliet, a boozy, interactive comedy adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet where one actor takes more than five shots before attempting to perform the classic love story. Audiences can expect improvisation, audience interaction, cocktails, and plenty of unexpected laughs.
WHEN
WHERE
Deep Ellum Art Co.
3200 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://dallas.drunkshakespeare.com/
TICKET INFO
$49 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.