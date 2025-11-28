Dude Perfect presents Squad Games Tour

eventdetail
Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect will come to Dallas for an action-packed night of competition, trick shots, and family fun, complete with new larger-than-life challenges and surprise guests along the way.

By transforming the arena floor into a battle zone surrounded by fans on all sides, the Squad Games Tour delivers a fully immersive live experience that brings audiences closer to the action than ever before. Inspired by their fan-favorite Squad Games video series, this new format captures the energy of a live sporting event as the Dudes face off against some of their favorite athletes, creators, and Dude Perfect staff in the high-energy games and over-the-top challenges that bring the Dude Perfect universe to life.

Alongside this year’s expanded format, the interactive Fan Zone also returns on a larger scale, featuring more iconic and brand new trick shot challenges to give fans a chance to step in as the "sixth dude" before the show.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C006366EA948C92

TICKET INFO

$47

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
