At Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest, visitors cn embark on a heroic journey, face thrilling challenges, and forge a path through a quest of magic, mystery, and legendary encounters.

Each guest will choose to become a rogue, druid, fighter, or wizard, and the choice will shape their journey. Everyone will face legendary D&D creatures like the Roper, Owlbear, and Gelatinous Cube, and test their skills in epic battles.

The 15,000+ sq. ft. space features theatrical performances, cinematic visuals, and interactive environments. After the experience, visitors can enjoy D&D-themed bites and drinks at the Waterdeep Market. They can also meet the legendary paladin, Strongheart, snap a photo, strike a pose, and take home a souvenir of their adventure.