Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest

At Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest, visitors cn embark on a heroic journey, face thrilling challenges, and forge a path through a quest of magic, mystery, and legendary encounters.

Each guest will choose to become a rogue, druid, fighter, or wizard, and the choice will shape their journey. Everyone will face legendary D&D creatures like the Roper, Owlbear, and Gelatinous Cube, and test their skills in epic battles.

The 15,000+ sq. ft. space features theatrical performances, cinematic visuals, and interactive environments. After the experience, visitors can enjoy D&D-themed bites and drinks at the Waterdeep Market. They can also meet the legendary paladin, Strongheart, snap a photo, strike a pose, and take home a souvenir of their adventure.

At Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest, visitors cn embark on a heroic journey, face thrilling challenges, and forge a path through a quest of magic, mystery, and legendary encounters.

Each guest will choose to become a rogue, druid, fighter, or wizard, and the choice will shape their journey. Everyone will face legendary D&D creatures like the Roper, Owlbear, and Gelatinous Cube, and test their skills in epic battles.

The 15,000+ sq. ft. space features theatrical performances, cinematic visuals, and interactive environments. After the experience, visitors can enjoy D&D-themed bites and drinks at the Waterdeep Market. They can also meet the legendary paladin, Strongheart, snap a photo, strike a pose, and take home a souvenir of their adventure.

WHEN

WHERE

At Home
2704 Central Expy, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://feverup.com/m/435084

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.