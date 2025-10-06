Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

eventdetail
Photo by André Chung

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an interactive fantasy adventure where the audience chooses the heroes, battles monsters, and helps three adventurers on an epic quest to save the world.

By calling out suggestions and making decisions on their smartphones, the audience determines which heroes appear, where they explore, and ultimately how their story ends. The experience will never be the same twice.

A blend of theatre, gaming, and one-of-a-kind storytelling, the show is for anyone who is curious about D&D, a die-hard gamer, or a lover of adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an interactive fantasy adventure where the audience chooses the heroes, battles monsters, and helps three adventurers on an epic quest to save the world.

By calling out suggestions and making decisions on their smartphones, the audience determines which heroes appear, where they explore, and ultimately how their story ends. The experience will never be the same twice.

A blend of theatre, gaming, and one-of-a-kind storytelling, the show is for anyone who is curious about D&D, a die-hard gamer, or a lover of adventure.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/twenty-sided-tavern

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.