Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an interactive fantasy adventure where the audience chooses the heroes, battles monsters, and helps three adventurers on an epic quest to save the world.

By calling out suggestions and making decisions on their smartphones, the audience determines which heroes appear, where they explore, and ultimately how their story ends. The experience will never be the same twice.

A blend of theatre, gaming, and one-of-a-kind storytelling, the show is for anyone who is curious about D&D, a die-hard gamer, or a lover of adventure.