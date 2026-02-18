EarthX gathers leading voices from across the environmental spectrum to examine how innovation, markets, and culture can define the next chapter of environmental leadership. Now in its 15th year, the event brings together policymakers, investors, scientists, business leaders, artists, technologists, and civic leaders to move beyond polarization and toward pragmatic, scalable action that supports both human prosperity and planetary health. The nonpartisan convening offers an honest environment to identify common ground solutions that align incentives - not ideology - and set a course towards a healthy and flourishing future for the planet.