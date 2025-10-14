East Dallas Arts District presents 2nd Annual Art Walk East
Photo courtesy of Monica Cowsert
East Dallas Arts District will present the 2nd annual Art Walk East, where visitors can explore art in East and Old East Dallas, meet talented local artists, tour their studios, find unique pieces to take home, enjoy live music and food and refreshments at participating East Dallas restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops.
WHEN
WHERE
East Dallas Arts
9125 Diceman Dr, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
https://www.eastdallasartsdistrict.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.