Easyside presents Hannah Rotwein: "Ice Cream Machine" opening reception

The Cedars Union and Easyside will present "Ice Cream Machine," a solo show by New York-based artist Hannah Rotwein.

For some 50-odd years, every room across two floors and a mezzanine supported the production of ice cream in the Boedeker Building. "Ice Cream Machine" draws upon this legacy and the building’s later turn as an office furniture supplier and warehouse.

In the former second floor mixing room, a sculpture stretches across the pink tile. Metal, wood, plastic, and cardboard objects stack, teeter, and counterweigh, holding each other in deft balance. The objects, fragments mostly found on the streets of New York and Richmond, connect and converge. Their materiality, heft, flexibility, and size dictate what is possible; colors, orientations, and patterns recur. Multiply the fragments, and the possibilities increase, but so do the stakes. Move one object, and the system breaks, no longer a machine, but a collection of disparate parts.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through April 19.