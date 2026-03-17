Easyside presents "Pest, Pest" opening reception

The Cedars Union and Easyside will present "Pest Pest," a collection of installations and interventions in the Boedeker by Easyside artists Francisco Alvarado Araujo, Fernando Alvarez, Sheryl Anaya, Maria Barrientos, Jesse Morgan Barnett, Magaly Cantú, Carrie Iverson, Claire Kennedy, Corrie Thompson, and Adrianna Touch.

The exhibition draws on subject/object functions of the word "pest," its installations act with the persistence of a pest, or appear as the site or aftermath of a pest. Many of the works activate the Boedeker’s environment as a framework to prod at the residues of systemic dysfunction, personal, national, and global.

Thriving on any structure available, some installations swarm and fester while others hide and dissipate, creating a network of formal and conceptual connections. All are gathered under the plague-era warning sign of XX as a meditation on societal responses to perceived threats.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 22.