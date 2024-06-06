Easyside presents Rosabel Rosalind: "Creature Feature" opening reception

Easyside will present "Creature Feature," a solo exhibition by Pittsburgh-based artist Rosabel Rosalind.

Arranged as a hybrid film-set-conspiracy-wall, the drawings and sculptural elements of the exhibition create a speculative world inspired by 20th century creature features as much as real life horrors. Working from her Jewish upbringing and her love of storytelling, Rosalind posits conspiracy theory as modern-day mythology, both of which are tools to make sense of our defenselessness against an increasingly unbelievable world and the ideologies and narratives that fuel its violence.

"Creature Feature" confronts the psychological consequences of war, colonization, and patriarchy through the absurd. It offers a stage in which the threat of self-inflicted human extinction lurks within illegible crumpled documents, erupting piles of crashed cars, and hypothetical storyboards.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 24.