Eataly Pizza Fest Dallas

Eataly will present their second annual Pizza Fest, an all-inclusive, citywide pizza festival bringing together more than 25 of Dallas-Fort Worth's best pizza spots to celebrate one of the world's favorite foods. The event will also feature over 30 beers and wines, live entertainment, hands-on pizza making demonstrations, and more.
Eataly will present their second annual Pizza Fest, an all-inclusive, citywide pizza festival bringing together more than 25 of Dallas-Fort Worth's best pizza spots to celebrate one of the world's favorite foods. The event will also feature over 30 beers and wines, live entertainment, hands-on pizza making demonstrations, and more.