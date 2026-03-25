Eataly Pizza Fest Dallas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Eataly

Eataly will present their second annual Pizza Fest, an all-inclusive, citywide pizza festival bringing together more than 25 of Dallas-Fort Worth's best pizza spots to celebrate one of the world's favorite foods. The event will also feature over 30 beers and wines, live entertainment, hands-on pizza making demonstrations, and more.

Eataly will present their second annual Pizza Fest, an all-inclusive, citywide pizza festival bringing together more than 25 of Dallas-Fort Worth's best pizza spots to celebrate one of the world's favorite foods. The event will also feature over 30 beers and wines, live entertainment, hands-on pizza making demonstrations, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Eataly Dallas
8687 N Central Expy #2172, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/dallas/news/pizza-fest

TICKET INFO

$75-$125

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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