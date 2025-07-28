Eataly presents Eataly After Hours

Eataly After Hours is a late-night party featuring endless sips, late-night bites, and plenty of entertainment. The event will highlight hand-crafted cocktails to "cheers" to summer nights, multiple DJ sets to dance the night away, a game lounge, late-night karaoke sessions, and plenty of chef-crafted late-night bites.
Eataly After Hours is a late-night party featuring endless sips, late-night bites, and plenty of entertainment. The event will highlight hand-crafted cocktails to "cheers" to summer nights, multiple DJ sets to dance the night away, a game lounge, late-night karaoke sessions, and plenty of chef-crafted late-night bites.