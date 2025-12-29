Echo Theatre presents Echo Sings: Silhouettes

In the new musical Silhouettes, two women meet in a Chicago clinic and face decisions about abortion, motherhood, and personal autonomy. Matters of choice echo through decades in the 75-minute musical for two, plus a chorus.

WHEN

WHERE

Bath House Cultural Center
521 E Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

