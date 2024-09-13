Echo Theatre presents Raising Hell with Molly Ivins

Mary Tyler "Molly" Ivins was a journalist, political trailblazer, and all-around spitfire of a woman who was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize twice, and for good reason. Molly Ivins was especially known for her colorful, blunt, and humorous voice - "raising hell" doesn't even begin to cover the kind of trouble Ivins would stir up in the "boys club" culture of other 1970s journalists.

Ivins bulldozed expectations and stereotypes across several notable newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle, The Texas Observer, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and eventually settling at the Dallas Times Herald with a column she had full creative control over.

As an author, she spent weeks topping the New York Times bestseller list in 1991 for her book, Molly Ivins Can't Say That, Can She? - a title that suits her almost as much as her cowboy boots. When the Dallas Times Herald was bought by The Dallas Morning News and closed down, Ivins moved to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram where she stayed until 2001 when she became an independent journalist.

After years of going toe-to-toe with politicians such as George W. Bush, the wise-cracking, sharp-tongued visionary passed on to greener pastures in 2007.

