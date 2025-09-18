Echoes of Youth: The Legacy of Mladá muzika Šardice

Photo courtesy of Mladá muzika Šardice

Mladá muzika Šardice is a youth brass orchestra with deep roots in the musical traditions of the Kyjov region. Since its founding in 1980, the ensemble has nurtured generations of young musicians and earned recognition at both national and international levels. Known for its dynamic performances and diverse repertoire, the orchestra continues to represent its community with pride, blending tradition with fresh energy. At its core, Mladá muzika is a vibrant musical family that celebrates heritage, talent, and the enduring spirit of brass music.