Eisemann Center Jazz Summer Series: Kazunori Tanaka Quartet

Originally from Tokyo, Kazunori Tanaka (known in Japan as 田中一徳 ) has been a trumpeter in the U.S. for over six years in addition to his career as a professional musician in Japan since 2010. He has done commercial work such as recording sessions, tour support, live sessions, and performances, as well as teaching. His work in Japan includes playing for Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire Super Music Complete (OST for Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire), Eric Miyashiro Band for TBS Broadcast Station, and Manhattan Jazz Orchestra Japan Tour at Billboard Osaka.



He first came to Dallas-Fort Worth to pursue his master’s degree in Jazz Studies from UNT, where he was a member of the One O’Clock Lab Band from 2016-2019. He recorded for Lab ’18 and Lab ’19. On Lab ’18, he was featured for the tune with his name “Blues for Kazu” and recorded the cadenza with 4 octaves of D flat from pedal tone to double register.

He chose to come to Dallas in order to experience how UNT trained legendary musicians such as: Frank Greene, Dan Fornero, Gary Grant, and John Thomas, as well as to follow the footprints of his favorite trumpeter, Roy Hargrove, who was based in Dallas. After graduation, he decided to make Dallas his home, and continues to play alongside Dallas native musicians, such as Shaun Martin (Snarky Puppy), Frank Moka (Erykah Badu and Chris Dave and the Drum Headz), Daniel Jones (Music Director of both Erykah Badu and Janet Jackson), Shelly Carrol (Duke Ellington Orchestra), and RC Williams’ (Erykah Badu) of RC and the Gritz.

