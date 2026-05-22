Eisemann Center Jazz Summer Series: Matthew Banks & Friends
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Matthew Banks
Matthew Banks is a Dallas-based jazz clarinetist, saxophonist, and bassoonist. A native Texan, Banks specializes in Swing and other early varieties of jazz, often playing on instruments a hundred years old or more to evoke the sound of the era.
Matthew Banks is a Dallas-based jazz clarinetist, saxophonist, and bassoonist. A native Texan, Banks specializes in Swing and other early varieties of jazz, often playing on instruments a hundred years old or more to evoke the sound of the era.
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event?i=11845
TICKET INFO
$25-$30
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