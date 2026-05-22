Eisemann Center Jazz Summer Series: Shelley Carrol Quartet

Saxophonist Shelley Carrol hails from a family of gospel singers and musicians in Houston. While attending the University of North Texas, Carrol earned a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band.

During the same period, Carrol was invited to join the Duke Ellington Orchestra, an enormous musical opportunity with worldwide exposure. A protégé of the great tenor saxophonist Marchel Ivery, Carroll shares his musical gift with today’s youth, teaching part-time at West Mesquite High School, giving clinics whenever he can, planning to develop a summer jazz workshop, and introducing young people to jazz at the South Dallas Cultural Center.

Carrol, honored in 2007 as the Sammons Jazz Artist of the Year, plays with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Sheryl Crow, and others, and takes his own quartet to Japan and Europe.