Eisemann Center presents Amanda McBroom: Crimes of the Heart

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Amanda McBroom

Amanda McBroom will present Crimes of the Heart, a musical rogue’s gallery of portraits of those who loved big, loud, and often not too well. The evening will include songs by such musical masters as Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin, and Leonard Cohen, alongside McBroom's own songs, such as her hit song, "The Rose."

Amanda McBroom will present Crimes of the Heart, a musical rogue’s gallery of portraits of those who loved big, loud, and often not too well. The evening will include songs by such musical masters as Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin, and Leonard Cohen, alongside McBroom's own songs, such as her hit song, "The Rose."

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/10335/d/crimes-of-the-heart

TICKET INFO

$45-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.