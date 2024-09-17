Eisemann Center presents Beatbox Meets Popping featuring Amirah Sackett & Mr MiC

Photo by Gabrielle Mannino

An internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Amirah Sackett explores and embodies her Muslim American identity through combining hip-hop movement and Islamic themes. She is widely known for her creation of the choreography and performance group known as We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/10348/d/beatbox-meets-popping

TICKET INFO

$25-$40

