Eisemann Center presents Beatbox Meets Popping featuring Amirah Sackett & Mr MiC
Photo by Gabrielle Mannino
An internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Amirah Sackett explores and embodies her Muslim American identity through combining hip-hop movement and Islamic themes. She is widely known for her creation of the choreography and performance group known as We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic.
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations