Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande will celebrate the holiday season with Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico. The show is named after the beloved Andalusian Christmas Carol and brings cherished Mexican traditions to life in a magical celebration of the season. They will journey through the joyous rhythms of "Bells Upon Bells" and the vibrant spectacle of Mexican dance, capturing the heartwarming story of Mary and Joseph's journey.