Eisemann Center presents Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical

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Photo courtesy of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics. Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs’ constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out. Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day?

All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey’s irreverently hilarious book series.

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics. Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs’ constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out. Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day?

All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey’s irreverently hilarious book series.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event?i=11998

TICKET INFO

$28-$38.50

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