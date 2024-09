Honolulu Theater for Youth's The Pa'akai We Bring is an original production that introduces young audiences to the Native Hawaiian relationship to pa‘akai (salt). Traditionally, pa‘akai is food, medicine, a sacrament, and a treasured gift.

The play follows multiple generations of salt farmers on Kauai, mixing in ancient stories, hula, live music, original songs and plenty of audiences participation into a tasty potluck of performance, joyously served up with aloha.