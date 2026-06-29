Eisemann Center presents The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ann Hampton Callaway

In The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony-nominated singer-songwriter, Callaway performs highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals.

A leading champion of the Great American Songbook, Callaway has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny.

In The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony-nominated singer-songwriter, Callaway performs highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals.

A leading champion of the Great American Songbook, Callaway has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event?i=11959

TICKET INFO

$56.50-$67

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