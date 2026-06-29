Eisemann Center presents The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway

In The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony-nominated singer-songwriter, Callaway performs highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals.

A leading champion of the Great American Songbook, Callaway has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny.