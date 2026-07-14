Eisemann Center presents The Electric Light Orchestra Experience

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Evil Woman

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience is a multimedia concert celebration of the music of Jeff Lynne's ELO. Featuring Evil Woman, a 12-piece band complete with violins, viola, cello co-existing with electric guitars, Classic Rock intersects with Pop ... just as Jeff Lynne intended.

The production includes unique video content for each song as the fusion of Beatlesque-Pop and Classical arrangements - performed by Evil Woman’s 12 musicians, including a live string section - is brought to life. The concert includes songs like "Mr. Blue Sky," "Telephone Line," "Don’t Bring Me Down," "Livin’ Thing," "Evil Woman," and "Roll Over Beethoven."

Evil Woman will be joined onstage by Richardson Symphony Orchestra.

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience is a multimedia concert celebration of the music of Jeff Lynne's ELO. Featuring Evil Woman, a 12-piece band complete with violins, viola, cello co-existing with electric guitars, Classic Rock intersects with Pop ... just as Jeff Lynne intended.

The production includes unique video content for each song as the fusion of Beatlesque-Pop and Classical arrangements - performed by Evil Woman’s 12 musicians, including a live string section - is brought to life. The concert includes songs like "Mr. Blue Sky," "Telephone Line," "Don’t Bring Me Down," "Livin’ Thing," "Evil Woman," and "Roll Over Beethoven."

Evil Woman will be joined onstage by Richardson Symphony Orchestra.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event?i=11997

TICKET INFO

$63.50-$74

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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