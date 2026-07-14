Eisemann Center presents The Electric Light Orchestra Experience

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience is a multimedia concert celebration of the music of Jeff Lynne's ELO. Featuring Evil Woman, a 12-piece band complete with violins, viola, cello co-existing with electric guitars, Classic Rock intersects with Pop ... just as Jeff Lynne intended.

The production includes unique video content for each song as the fusion of Beatlesque-Pop and Classical arrangements - performed by Evil Woman’s 12 musicians, including a live string section - is brought to life. The concert includes songs like "Mr. Blue Sky," "Telephone Line," "Don’t Bring Me Down," "Livin’ Thing," "Evil Woman," and "Roll Over Beethoven."

Evil Woman will be joined onstage by Richardson Symphony Orchestra.