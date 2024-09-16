Eisemann Center presents The Swingles: Together for the Holidays
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Swingles
The Swingles have been challenging the boundaries of vocal music for 60 years. They have earned five Grammy® Awards and are recipients of multiple prestigious international accolades. The current seven singers are masters of their craft, constantly seeking new ways of reimagining music from their ever-growing repertoire.
The Swingles have been challenging the boundaries of vocal music for 60 years. They have earned five Grammy® Awards and are recipients of multiple prestigious international accolades. The current seven singers are masters of their craft, constantly seeking new ways of reimagining music from their ever-growing repertoire.
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations