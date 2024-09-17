Eisemann Center presents Trailblazing Women of Country

eventdetail
Photo by Eric Morgansen

Trailblazing Women of Country steps back in time to honor the groundbreaking legacy of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton, who revolutionized country music and paved the way for generations to come.

The performance features soloists Miko Marks, hailed as CMT's 2022 'Next Woman of Country,' and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train.

Trailblazing Women of Country steps back in time to honor the groundbreaking legacy of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton, who revolutionized country music and paved the way for generations to come.

The performance features soloists Miko Marks, hailed as CMT's 2022 'Next Woman of Country,' and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/10361/d/trailblazing-women-of-country

TICKET INFO

$30-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.