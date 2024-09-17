Eisemann Center presents Trailblazing Women of Country
eventdetail
Photo by Eric Morgansen
Trailblazing Women of Country steps back in time to honor the groundbreaking legacy of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton, who revolutionized country music and paved the way for generations to come.
The performance features soloists Miko Marks, hailed as CMT's 2022 'Next Woman of Country,' and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train.
Trailblazing Women of Country steps back in time to honor the groundbreaking legacy of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton, who revolutionized country music and paved the way for generations to come.
The performance features soloists Miko Marks, hailed as CMT's 2022 'Next Woman of Country,' and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train.
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations