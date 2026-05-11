El Tri in concert

eventdetail
Photo by El Tri

El Tri has released 16 albums in their career, most recently Que Chingón in 2022.

El Tri has released 16 albums in their career, most recently Que Chingón in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/el-tri-irving-texas-11-14-2026/event/0C0064A50913713D

TICKET INFO

$54 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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