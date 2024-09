Most Likely Forever Yours is a laugh-a-minute, Second City-style sketch comedy revue that explores the indescribable joy, pain, and fear of loving and being loved. Imagine a very fast paced episode of Saturday Night Live with a huge heart.

The show will be created by Dallas writers and performers who trained at legendary comedy venues like The Second City, The Groundlings, I.O. Chicago, and The Annoyance.

The production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.