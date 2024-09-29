Eliza Gilkyson in concert

Eliza Gilkyson is a twice Grammy-nominated (2006/2014) singer-songwriter and activist who is one of the most respected musicians in folk, roots, and Americana circles. Her songs have been covered by Joan Baez, Bob Geldof, Tom Rush, and Rosanne Cash, and have appeared in films, PBS specials, and on primetime TV.

A member of the Austin Music Hall of Fame, and a recent inductee into the Austin Songwriter Hall of Fame, Gilkyson has won countless Folk Alliance and Austin Music awards, including 2014’s Songwriter of the Year.