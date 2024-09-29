Eliza Gilkyson in concert

eventdetail
Eliza Gilkyson

Eliza Gilkyson is a twice Grammy-nominated (2006/2014) singer-songwriter and activist who is one of the most respected musicians in folk, roots, and Americana circles. Her songs have been covered by Joan Baez, Bob Geldof, Tom Rush, and Rosanne Cash, and have appeared in films, PBS specials, and on primetime TV.

A member of the Austin Music Hall of Fame, and a recent inductee into the Austin Songwriter Hall of Fame, Gilkyson has won countless Folk Alliance and Austin Music awards, including 2014’s Songwriter of the Year.

Eliza Gilkyson is a twice Grammy-nominated (2006/2014) singer-songwriter and activist who is one of the most respected musicians in folk, roots, and Americana circles. Her songs have been covered by Joan Baez, Bob Geldof, Tom Rush, and Rosanne Cash, and have appeared in films, PBS specials, and on primetime TV.

A member of the Austin Music Hall of Fame, and a recent inductee into the Austin Songwriter Hall of Fame, Gilkyson has won countless Folk Alliance and Austin Music awards, including 2014’s Songwriter of the Year.

WHEN

WHERE

Lewisville Grand Theater
100 N Charles St, Lewisville, TX 75057, USA
https://www.lewisvillegrand.com/performances/the-grand-presents/black-box-songwriter-series

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.