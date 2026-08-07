Ellis County Home & Garden Show

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Dirt Doctor, Howard Garrett

The Ellis County Home & Garden Show is the ultimate weekend destination for homeowners, gardening enthusiasts and families. Visitors can discover solutions for all of their home improvement and outdoor projects in one convenient location, with exclusive show-only discounts and activities for all ages.

The Ellis County Home & Garden Show is the ultimate weekend destination for homeowners, gardening enthusiasts and families. Visitors can discover solutions for all of their home improvement and outdoor projects in one convenient location, with exclusive show-only discounts and activities for all ages.

WHEN

WHERE

Waxahachie Civic Center
2000 Civic Center Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165, USA
https://showtechnology.com/shows/ellis-county-home-and-garden-show

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.