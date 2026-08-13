Elvis Christmas Special with Kraig Parker

The Elvis Christmas Special, starring Kraig Parker, will highlight the look, the voice, and presence of the King of Rock and Roll. The concert will feature Elvis Christmas melodies and greatest hits. Parker has toured the world for over 25 years with his tribute to Elvis. He will be joined by the Royal Tribute Band.
The Elvis Christmas Special, starring Kraig Parker, will highlight the look, the voice, and presence of the King of Rock and Roll. The concert will feature Elvis Christmas melodies and greatest hits. Parker has toured the world for over 25 years with his tribute to Elvis. He will be joined by the Royal Tribute Band.