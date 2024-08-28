Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

Photo courtesy of Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide will present Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, where fans have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/10351/d/encanto-sing-along

TICKET INFO

$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
