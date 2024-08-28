Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide will present Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, where fans have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film.
Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide will present Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, where fans have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film.
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations