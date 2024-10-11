Engage at the Bush Center presents Purpose Beyond the White House: A Conversation on the Post-Presidency

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Goldman Sachs

Engage at the Bush Center, presented by NexPoint, will present a conversation about life after the Oval Office with Jared Cohen, author of Life After Power, and Dr. Jeffrey A. Engel, founding David Gergen Director of the Center for Presidential History at SMU, with Freddy Ford, Chief of Staff for President George W. Bush.

Engage at the Bush Center, presented by NexPoint, will present a conversation about life after the Oval Office with Jared Cohen, author of Life After Power, and Dr. Jeffrey A. Engel, founding David Gergen Director of the Center for Presidential History at SMU, with Freddy Ford, Chief of Staff for President George W. Bush.

WHEN

WHERE

George W. Bush Presidential Center
2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.bushcenter.org/events-and-exhibits/jared-cohen

TICKET INFO

$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.