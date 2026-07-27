Epiphany Gallery presents Crys Tucker: "Echoes in Black" opening reception

Originally introduced in 2025, "Echoes in Black" continues as an evolving body of work, bringing together approximately 24 photographs, including five new works debuting publicly for the first time. Featuring standout pieces such as "Streetlight" and "Road Blocks," the exhibition invites viewers into an intimate visual journey shaped by memory, identity, healing, resilience, transformation, and the moments that define who we become.

Created through the language of fine art photography, "Echoes in Black" weaves together images from Tucker’s travels, her years as a professional fashion and beauty photographer, quiet moments with family and friends, and pivotal life experiences. While each photograph tells its own story, together they form a visual timeline of evolution that encourages viewers to reflect on the echoes within their own lives.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 30.