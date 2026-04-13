Episcopal Church of the Epiphany presents Crawfish & Music Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Episcopal Church of the Epiphany

At the annual Epiphany Crawfish & Music Festival, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish and BBQ, live music, a car show, and activities for kids of all ages, including a petting zoo, bounce house, and dunk tank.

All proceeds benefit The Epiphany School, supporting local families and early childhood education.

At the annual Epiphany Crawfish & Music Festival, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish and BBQ, live music, a car show, and activities for kids of all ages, including a petting zoo, bounce house, and dunk tank.

All proceeds benefit The Epiphany School, supporting local families and early childhood education.

WHEN

WHERE

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
421 Custer Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-crawfish-and-music-festival-tickets-1982892524920?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$16-$45 if purchased in advance

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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