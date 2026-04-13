Episcopal Church of the Epiphany presents Crawfish & Music Festival
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Photo courtesy of Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
At the annual Epiphany Crawfish & Music Festival, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish and BBQ, live music, a car show, and activities for kids of all ages, including a petting zoo, bounce house, and dunk tank.
All proceeds benefit The Epiphany School, supporting local families and early childhood education.
At the annual Epiphany Crawfish & Music Festival, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish and BBQ, live music, a car show, and activities for kids of all ages, including a petting zoo, bounce house, and dunk tank.
All proceeds benefit The Epiphany School, supporting local families and early childhood education.