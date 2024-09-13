Equest presents Blue Ribbon Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Equest

Blue Ribbon Gala is an equestrian-chic extravaganza, led by Chairs Kristin and James Hallam, that will showcase a blend of gourmet fare, cocktails, and live music courtesy of Jordan Kahn’s Manhattan Orchestra. Guests will have the chance to bid on live and silent auction items, all while supporting Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of children and adults with diverse needs, harnessing the incredible bond between humans and horses to bring hope and healing through equine-assisted activities and therapies.

Blue Ribbon Gala is an equestrian-chic extravaganza, led by Chairs Kristin and James Hallam, that will showcase a blend of gourmet fare, cocktails, and live music courtesy of Jordan Kahn’s Manhattan Orchestra. Guests will have the chance to bid on live and silent auction items, all while supporting Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of children and adults with diverse needs, harnessing the incredible bond between humans and horses to bring hope and healing through equine-assisted activities and therapies.

WHEN

WHERE

Gilley's Dallas
1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://equest.org/event/annual-blue-ribbon-gala/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.