Equest presents Blue Ribbon Gala

Blue Ribbon Gala is an equestrian-chic extravaganza, led by Chairs Kristin and James Hallam, that will showcase a blend of gourmet fare, cocktails, and live music courtesy of Jordan Kahn’s Manhattan Orchestra. Guests will have the chance to bid on live and silent auction items, all while supporting Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of children and adults with diverse needs, harnessing the incredible bond between humans and horses to bring hope and healing through equine-assisted activities and therapies.