Equest presents Blue Ribbon Gala

Equest will present its 46th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala, "Humans. Horses. Hope." The organization’s signature fundraising event is an evening dedicated to the heart of the organization: its therapy horses, its people, and its mission.

The gala will feature a seated dinner, signature cocktails, live auction, and raffle items, inspiring mission moments, an awards presentation, and live entertainment by The Manhattan Orchestra of The Jordan Kahn Music Company. Former radio personality Jody Dean will serve as emcee.

Proceeds support Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection.

