Equest presents Blue Ribbon Gala

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Photo by Tamytha Cameron

Equest will present its 46th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala, "Humans. Horses. Hope." The organization’s signature fundraising event is an evening dedicated to the heart of the organization: its therapy horses, its people, and its mission.

The gala will feature a seated dinner, signature cocktails, live auction, and raffle items, inspiring mission moments, an awards presentation, and live entertainment by The Manhattan Orchestra of The Jordan Kahn Music Company. Former radio personality Jody Dean will serve as emcee.

Proceeds support Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection.

Equest will present its 46th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala, "Humans. Horses. Hope." The organization’s signature fundraising event is an evening dedicated to the heart of the organization: its therapy horses, its people, and its mission.

The gala will feature a seated dinner, signature cocktails, live auction, and raffle items, inspiring mission moments, an awards presentation, and live entertainment by The Manhattan Orchestra of The Jordan Kahn Music Company. Former radio personality Jody Dean will serve as emcee.

Proceeds support Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection.

WHEN

WHERE

The texas horse park
811 Pemberton Hill Rd Building 4, Dallas, TX 75217, USA
https://equest.org/event/annual-blue-ribbon-gala/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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