Erik Knowles presents The Knowles Standard

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Erik Knowles

The Knowles Standard is a theatre-forward comedy experience designed for audiences who want more than a typical night out. The performance blends clean stand-up comedy, personal storytelling, and spoken-word theatre into a thoughtfully paced, narrative-driven evening.

Created specifically for seated, listening-room audiences, The Knowles Standard moves away from the loud, distraction-heavy comedy club model and toward a more immersive theatrical experience. The show emphasizes timing, silence, and connection, inviting audiences to unplug, lean in, and experience comedy as a shared, live art form.

Comedian Erik Knowles, a Texas-based performer with more than two decades of experience, developed the project as a response to the increasingly fragmented nature of entertainment and the over-saturation of short-form online content. The result is a performance that feels intentional, intimate, and community-centered.

WHEN

WHERE

Farr Best Theater
109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063, USA
https://events.massivetix.com/e/erik-knowles-live-in-mansfield-tx

TICKET INFO

$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
