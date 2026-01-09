Erik Knowles presents The Knowles Standard

The Knowles Standard is a theatre-forward comedy experience designed for audiences who want more than a typical night out. The performance blends clean stand-up comedy, personal storytelling, and spoken-word theatre into a thoughtfully paced, narrative-driven evening.

Created specifically for seated, listening-room audiences, The Knowles Standard moves away from the loud, distraction-heavy comedy club model and toward a more immersive theatrical experience. The show emphasizes timing, silence, and connection, inviting audiences to unplug, lean in, and experience comedy as a shared, live art form.

Comedian Erik Knowles, a Texas-based performer with more than two decades of experience, developed the project as a response to the increasingly fragmented nature of entertainment and the over-saturation of short-form online content. The result is a performance that feels intentional, intimate, and community-centered.