Eslabon Armado in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Juan Ernesto Zarazua

Eslabon Armado comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album Vibras De Noche II.

Eslabon Armado comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album Vibras De Noche II.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/eslabon-armado-amor-nocturno-dallas-texas-08-21-2026/event/0C0064C5A47083AE

TICKET INFO

$76 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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