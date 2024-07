Hosted by the Dallas Arboretum, the Tour des Fleurs starts and finishes on the Lakeside Trail of White Rock Lake directly in front of the Arboretum. From there, participants run along the shores of White Rock Lake and in and among the historic Dallas neighborhoods surrounding the lake.

The Post-Race Party takes place on the Dallas Arboretum’s Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn. It features live music and full Arboretum access for every participant and their families.