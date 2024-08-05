Fair Assembly presents King Lear

Photo by Ben Torres

An aging king abdicates the throne, but clings to his authority. Betrayal, sedition, and revenge plague the kingdom, and the storm surges on, inside and out. Starring Dennis Raveneau with music by Ian Ferguson, Shakespeare’s King Lear presents the battle of a lifetime: the rage against mortality.

WHEN

WHERE

Latino Cultural Center
2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://www.fairassembly.com/king-lear-summer-2024

TICKET INFO

