Fair Assembly presents Twelfth Night

Twelfth Night (Or What You Will) is the last of Shakespeare’s warm comedies, and his final exploration of this genre before his greatest tragedies.

Viola finds herself shipwrecked off the coast of Illyria and fears she has lost her twin brother Sebastian at sea forever. Dressed in his clothing, and determined to survive, she disguises herself as a young boy to serve the Duke Orsino. While on an errand to win the love of the Lady Olivia on Orsino’s behalf, Viola (now Cesario) wanders in to a harrowing love triangle.

Set on the Twelfth Day of Christmas, this mischievous feast of epiphanies explores questions of love, identity, grief, revenge, and the nature of desire.