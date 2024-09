Fally Ipupa comes to Dallas as part of his first-ever North American tour. He has released seven albums in his career, most recently Formule 7 in 2022.

Fally Ipupa comes to Dallas as part of his first-ever North American tour. He has released seven albums in his career, most recently Formule 7 in 2022.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.